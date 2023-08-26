Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $65,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Trading Up 1.5 %

AON traded up $5.04 on Friday, reaching $332.07. 1,041,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.99 and its 200-day moving average is $320.76. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

