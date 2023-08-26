Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 812,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 256,693 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

