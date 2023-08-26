Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $494,008.96 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.