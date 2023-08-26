AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,334,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,208,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,170,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,693,801. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,358,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.