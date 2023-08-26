Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 351,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,831. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,203,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

