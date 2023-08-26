Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.44.

ARHS stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

