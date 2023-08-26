ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.