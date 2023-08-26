Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Update

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 1,191.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASKH opened at $0.08 on Friday. Astika has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

