Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Update

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 1,191.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Astika Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASKH opened at $0.08 on Friday. Astika has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Astika
