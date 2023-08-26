AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 14.3% during the second quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AstroNova by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.