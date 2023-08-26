AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.21.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
