ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Insider Damian Roche Purchases 6,000 Shares

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider Damian Roche bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$59.05 ($37.85) per share, with a total value of A$354,300.00 ($227,115.38).

ASX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

