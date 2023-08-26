Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Stock Down 1.9 %

ATRI stock traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atrion has a 52-week low of $455.90 and a 52-week high of $705.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.24.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atrion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 17.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atrion by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

