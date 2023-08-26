AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Richard Deutsch Purchases 1,000 Shares

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Richard Deutsch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$30.15 ($19.33) per share, with a total value of A$30,150.00 ($19,326.92).

Richard Deutsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AUB Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Richard Deutsch acquired 1,000 shares of AUB Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$25.51 ($16.35) per share, with a total value of A$25,510.00 ($16,352.56).

AUB Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.