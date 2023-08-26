Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-$7.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.41 billion-$5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to $1.97-$2.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.28.

ADSK opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

