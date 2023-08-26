AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AutoZone by 54.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,453.40 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,480.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2,508.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

