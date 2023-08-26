Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $10.09 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $84.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $10.09 or 0.00038782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,819,657 coins and its circulating supply is 353,443,477 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

