Avalanche Price Hits $10.04 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.04 or 0.00038574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.55 billion and $120.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,803,093 coins and its circulating supply is 353,426,913 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

