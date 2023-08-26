Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the July 31st total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands stock opened at 0.14 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.13.

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

