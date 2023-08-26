Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the July 31st total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
Avant Brands stock opened at 0.14 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.13.
About Avant Brands
