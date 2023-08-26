AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AVITA Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Insider Activity

RCEL opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $406.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.47.

In other AVITA Medical news, CFO David D. O’toole purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,187,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 90.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 414.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 364,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AVITA Medical by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.