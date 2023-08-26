B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) by 10,487.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RILYN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 8,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

