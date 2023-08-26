Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Update

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 204.9% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Baijiayun Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 1,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Baijiayun Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

Get Baijiayun Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.31% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baijiayun Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baijiayun Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.