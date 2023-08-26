Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL) Head to Head Comparison

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Sizzle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 41.01% 11.24% 4.82% Sizzle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sizzle Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sizzle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Sizzle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.50%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Sizzle Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Sizzle Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $1.74 8.93 Sizzle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Sizzle Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Sizzle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Sizzle Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Sizzle Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

