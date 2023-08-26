Balentine LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in State Street by 68.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.
State Street Stock Down 0.3 %
STT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.
State Street Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.