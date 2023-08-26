Balentine LLC Purchases 106 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.73. 1,415,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.