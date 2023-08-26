Balentine LLC Purchases 4,012 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.40.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.