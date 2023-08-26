Balentine LLC Purchases 7,884 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 18,873,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,081,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

