Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 13,274 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.22. 5,461,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

