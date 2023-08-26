Balentine LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,439. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

