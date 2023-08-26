Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vale by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,184,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,712,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

