Balentine LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Balentine LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.