Balentine LLC Sells 6,366 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 390,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMC traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,494. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $195.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

