Balentine LLC Sells 8,643 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $3,312,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,751. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $362.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.61.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,991 shares of company stock worth $13,193,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

