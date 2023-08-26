Balentine LLC Sells 8,793 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,937,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.