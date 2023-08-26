Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Insider David A. Kaufman Sells 3,820 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $159,195,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Ball by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after buying an additional 2,878,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $139,189,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $123,089,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.