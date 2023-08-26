Bancor (BNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.25 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001569 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $59.07 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,015.18 or 1.00046832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,751,296 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 144,751,446.7434838 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.41167504 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 357 active market(s) with $2,946,087.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.