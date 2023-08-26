Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2258 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BKKLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bangkok Bank Public in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Bangkok Bank Public

(Get Free Report)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.