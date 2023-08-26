Bank of America Lowers Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

