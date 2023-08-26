Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Down 95.1% in August

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of China Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of China’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

