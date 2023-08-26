Barclays Begins Coverage on AES (NYSE:AES)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Get AES alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AES

AES Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AES opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. AES has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.