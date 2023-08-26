Barclays Begins Coverage on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

