Barclays Boosts Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target to $7.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
