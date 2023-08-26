Barclays Boosts Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target to $7.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFFree Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

