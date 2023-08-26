Barclays Increases nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $27.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.41. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $77,028.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,737 shares of company stock worth $7,962,121. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in nCino by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

