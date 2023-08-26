Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 284.4% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barco Stock Performance

Shares of Barco stock remained flat at $22.99 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

