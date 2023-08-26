Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Up 1,271.4% in August

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,271.4% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 272,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MPV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 11,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,787. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

