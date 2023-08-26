Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. CSFB dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -397.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

