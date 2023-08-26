Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $221,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 515 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 51.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $406,342.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,913,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.67.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $512.75 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

