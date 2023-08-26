Berenberg Bank Trims ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Target Price to GBX 90

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.19) in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.33.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITM Power

ITM Power Stock Performance

ITM Power Company Profile

Shares of ITMPF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.