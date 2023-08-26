Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,198.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,023.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 645,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $11,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 215,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 160,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.
