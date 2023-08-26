Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.28

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.28 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.54). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 17,483 shares.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.98 million, a PE ratio of 557.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.95.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Further Reading

