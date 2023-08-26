Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 3% Higher

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.52. 243,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 275,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

