Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading Down 0.4%

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 246 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.14). 26,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 223,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.15).

Big Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £735.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,614.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

